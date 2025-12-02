Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $321.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $373.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This trade represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

