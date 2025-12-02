Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 57,419 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,641,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 316,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,809,000 after purchasing an additional 829,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LivaNova by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 661,480 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

