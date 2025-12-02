Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 6,612 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total value of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $257.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded AeroVironment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

