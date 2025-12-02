Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 450,137 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 144.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,137 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $773,765.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,470.88. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 507,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,100. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,288. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

