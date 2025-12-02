Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 433.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ArcBest Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ArcBest Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

