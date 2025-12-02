Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

