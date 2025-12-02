Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,608 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,159,000 after purchasing an additional 886,785 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Gentex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after buying an additional 2,424,471 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,082,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after buying an additional 687,329 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,611,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after buying an additional 2,492,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

