Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,042 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 29.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

