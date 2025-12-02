Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $34,915.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,765.60. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $58,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

