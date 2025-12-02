Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 278.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 53.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 163,231 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

