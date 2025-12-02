Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axis Capital (AXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – Axis Capital had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Axis Capital is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Axis Capital was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Compass Point.

11/24/2025 – Axis Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $119.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Axis Capital is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Axis Capital had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Axis Capital had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Axis Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Axis Capital is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Axis Capital is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Axis Capital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Axis Capital was given a new $123.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Axis Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

10/8/2025 – Axis Capital had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.