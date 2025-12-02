Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $210.41 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day moving average of $229.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

