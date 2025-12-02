Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.9% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -39.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.