Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 211.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 49.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Dover by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total transaction of $302,687.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,960.12. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $184.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

