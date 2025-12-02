2,200 Shares in FirstService Corporation $FSV Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,029,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in FirstService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 79.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,152 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC decreased their price target on FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

