Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $314,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in UFP Industries by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $111,368.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,140.71. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

