IBEX Limited $IBEX Stake Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 53.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $39,619.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,299.32. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 45,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,751,100.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,841.11. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,189 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBEX stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

