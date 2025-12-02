Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $68,000 in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after buying an additional 1,220,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,404,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,651,000 after buying an additional 1,006,460 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,766,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

