Choreo LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ACIW opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.