Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,663,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,687,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

