1,646 Shares in The New York Times Company $NYT Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 4,591.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New York Times by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

