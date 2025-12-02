Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.39 and traded as low as $7.24. Citizens shares last traded at $7.3993, with a volume of 2,241 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Citizens in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

