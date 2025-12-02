Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.53. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 79,677 shares changing hands.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.5%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.