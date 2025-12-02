Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.53. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 79,677 shares changing hands.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

