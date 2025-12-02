Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.0396. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.0396, with a volume of 1,101 shares.

Trinity Place Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.16.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

