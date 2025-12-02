Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.06 and traded as low as $79.04. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 16,925,505 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

