ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.66 and traded as low as $36.37. ProShares Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 4,271,604 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 1,992.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 137,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 394,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

