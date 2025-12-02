Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and traded as high as $30.10. Trimedyne shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 1,226 shares.
Trimedyne Trading Down 1.9%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.62.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trimedyne
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.