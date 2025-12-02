iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $44.62. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 444,996 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $408.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

