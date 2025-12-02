RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 18,232 shares traded.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 50.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1,000.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.08.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.