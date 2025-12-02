Choreo LLC Acquires 3,008 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 248.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.