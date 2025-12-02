Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.1%

DORM stock opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $548.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $180.50.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

