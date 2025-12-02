Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 234.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Roku by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

