Head-To-Head Survey: Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Free Report) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rediff.com India and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A Relx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rediff.com India and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 0.00 Relx 0 1 4 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Relx $9.53 billion 7.61 $2.47 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Rediff.com India and Relx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rediff.com India has a beta of 14.47, suggesting that its share price is 1,347% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Rediff.com India on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rediff.com India

(Get Free Report)

Rediff.com India Limited engages in the online business in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform; and online advertising services. Its websites consist of information relating to sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; and search facilities, as well as a range of community features, including as e-mail and shopping. The company delivers its services on PCs, tablets, and various mobile platforms. Rediff.com India Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.