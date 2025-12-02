503 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $3,514,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,153.41. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $610,370.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,227.50. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

