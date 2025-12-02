ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $7.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.1429.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.
PRQR stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.18.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 273.20%. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
