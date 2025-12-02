ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $7.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 76.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

PRQR stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 273.20%. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

