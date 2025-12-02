Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 273.3% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.50.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total transaction of $1,082,989.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,799.52. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total value of $4,428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,789.12. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,312 shares of company stock worth $16,782,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $579.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.31 and a 200 day moving average of $386.35. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of -1.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $605.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

