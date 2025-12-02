Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.1667.

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the sale, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,573,532 shares of company stock valued at $274,301,358. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $594,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

