Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $70,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

