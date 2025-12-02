Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Critical Analysis

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group 14.17% 7.48% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Heritage Financial and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 2 17 2 3.00

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Community Heritage Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Citizens Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.38 $8.01 million $2.73 9.89 Citizens Financial Group $12.36 billion 1.90 $1.51 billion $3.57 15.28

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Community Heritage Financial on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

