Choreo LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 170.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $403.76 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $427.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.