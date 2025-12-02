Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 287.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.56 and a 200 day moving average of $530.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

