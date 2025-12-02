Unum Group $UNM Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,358,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

