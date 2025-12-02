Choreo LLC Sells 679 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.