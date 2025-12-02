Choreo LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $17,917,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.