Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 59,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8,318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $94.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.