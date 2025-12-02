Choreo LLC Purchases 101 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Choreo LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,629.67 per share, with a total value of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,176.09. This trade represents a 5.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,165.83.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,901.17 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,798.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,893.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

