Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

