Korn/Ferry International $KFY Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1,385.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 188,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,548 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.0%

KFY stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $331.40 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

