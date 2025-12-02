Choreo LLC Acquires 7,967 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

