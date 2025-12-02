CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cleanspark by 47.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cleanspark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

